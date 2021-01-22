Metadium Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Metadium has a market cap of $10.48 million and $379,629.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Metadium token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.00567707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.50 or 0.04232584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016404 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.