Metal 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.83 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Metal has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00570789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.05 or 0.04147806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.