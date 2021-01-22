Metaverse ETP Hits Market Cap of $9.52 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $343,907.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.76 or 0.03758480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,696,140 coins and its circulating supply is 79,696,036 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.