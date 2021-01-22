Meter Governance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $94,164.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $521,839.39 and approximately $94,164.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00123829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00276119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039241 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

