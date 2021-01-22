Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of Metro stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. Metro has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.