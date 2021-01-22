Mettalex Hits Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Mettalex has a market cap of $4.79 million and $341,407.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00013119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00125878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00074713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00278142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00069936 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Mettalex Token Trading

