MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.88

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $5.97. MFS Special Value Trust shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 9,216 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MFS Special Value Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

