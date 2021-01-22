M&G plc (MNG.L) (LON:MNG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

M&G plc (MNG.L) (LON:MNG) dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 193.65 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55). Approximately 3,996,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,459,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91. The firm has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.82.

M&G plc (MNG.L) Company Profile (LON:MNG)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

