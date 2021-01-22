MGIC Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 8,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of 610% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,200 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,971,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 124,583 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 47.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 455,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 406,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

