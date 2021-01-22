MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,338.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $318,679.23 and $11,338.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00100100 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 397,523,347 coins and its circulating supply is 120,221,419 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

