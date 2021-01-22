Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total transaction of $224,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,996 shares in the company, valued at $30,194,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,728. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.45. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,763,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $83,443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

