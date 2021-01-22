Michael Greenhalgh Sells 3,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,321.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 966 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $44,774.10.

On Monday, January 4th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $107,265.36.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 381,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 158,605 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 115,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.