Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $323.19

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $323.19 and traded as high as $425.70. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) shares last traded at $407.30, with a volume of 727,842 shares changing hands.

MCRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 429.29 ($5.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 432.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.19.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

