Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $7,161,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.7% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 26,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.13. The stock had a trading volume of 983,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.