Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $367.50. Microgen shares last traded at $367.50, with a volume of 26,257 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.50. The firm has a market cap of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

Microgen Company Profile (LON:MCGN)

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Microgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.