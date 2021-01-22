Micromines (MICRO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 76.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One Micromines token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Micromines has a market capitalization of $50,179.79 and approximately $3,437.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00069585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040122 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

