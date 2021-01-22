Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,402 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,997 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.11. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

