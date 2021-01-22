MicroStrategy (MSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $520.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,337.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.94. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $631.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total transaction of $219,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

