MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.41

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.41 and traded as high as $27.03. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 24,216 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $424.29 million, a PE ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million. On average, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

