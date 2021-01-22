MiL.k Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $48.66 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00040191 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

