Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) rose 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 107,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 101,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

