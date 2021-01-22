Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.51

Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.51 and traded as high as $42.11. Miller Industries shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 63,230 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $467.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.37 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.