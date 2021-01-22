MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Volume Hits $558,941.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $11.31 or 0.00033773 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $120.99 million and $558,941.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00321911 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004128 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.86 or 0.01459410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,694,973 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

