MINDOL Market Capitalization Tops $52.40 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One MINDOL coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $52.40 million and approximately $373,541.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

