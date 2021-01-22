MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.70

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 1105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

