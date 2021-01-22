Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 59120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$23.34 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) Company Profile (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company's flagship project is the Standby gold project covering an area of 7515.81 acres located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States. Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

