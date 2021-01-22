Minereum (MNE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $165.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $165.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00569448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.65 or 0.04183084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,186,742 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

