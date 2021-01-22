MintCoin (MINT) Trading Down 56.1% This Week

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MintCoin has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar. MintCoin has a market cap of $807,800.84 and $13.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.