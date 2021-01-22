MintCoin Trading 55.3% Lower Over Last Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 55.3% lower against the dollar. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $814,170.78 and $14.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00027427 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.