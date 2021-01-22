MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits Market Cap of $490,474.04

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $490,474.04 and $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,024.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.58 or 0.03735331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00416759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.37 or 0.01339506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00540057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00411875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00263222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00022462 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

