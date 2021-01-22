MIR COIN Market Cap Hits $4.62 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00122135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00071461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00267364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066206 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

