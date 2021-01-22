Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,961 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $41,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 4,511 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $949,069.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,783.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 755,188 shares of company stock valued at $155,620,974 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.45. The company had a trading volume of 322,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,030. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.03. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.