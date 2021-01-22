Mirror Protocol (MIR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.93 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.35 million and $13.93 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00008539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00125399 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00074410 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00274644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070426 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,972,005 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

