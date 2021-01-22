Mirror Protocol Price Tops $2.66 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00008209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 66.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $66.85 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00053304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040188 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,127,967 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

