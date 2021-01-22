Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,590.00

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $3.59 million and $67,590.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba token can now be purchased for approximately $261.80 or 0.00807766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00053304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 13,708 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

