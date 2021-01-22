Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba token can currently be purchased for $260.28 or 0.00803830 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $42,274.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074014 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069776 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Token Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 13,374 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Token Trading

Mirrored Alibaba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

