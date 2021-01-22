Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for $138.97 or 0.00425396 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $137,013.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00053085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00072572 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00039771 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 44,284 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

Mirrored Apple can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.