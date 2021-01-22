Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.31 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $4.31 million and $19,257.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for about $327.65 or 0.00974532 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00052585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00121215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00268775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065987 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 13,154 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

