Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Cap of $3.78 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for $17.98 or 0.00055308 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $44,848.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00278094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 210,351 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

