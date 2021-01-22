Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Tops $17.81 on Major Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $35,251.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for $17.81 or 0.00054971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069920 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 208,071 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

