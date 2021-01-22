Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108,751.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $13.71 or 0.00042286 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $3.29 million and $108,751.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00053304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 240,358 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

