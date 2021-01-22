Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 1% This Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $66,349.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for approximately $13.97 or 0.00042954 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00125399 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00074410 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00274644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070426 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 222,881 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.