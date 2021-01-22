Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $35.60 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $20,158.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $35.60 or 0.00109491 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00278094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040101 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 105,536 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

