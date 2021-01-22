Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.
In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ MIRM opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $27.43.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
