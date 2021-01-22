Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $299,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at $835,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 5,072 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,297 shares of company stock worth $5,205,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $737.76 million, a PE ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

