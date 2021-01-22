Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $17.35 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $737.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $299,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

