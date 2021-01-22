Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.00346285 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.