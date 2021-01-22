Mizuho Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $68.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ED. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $294,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,195.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,092,555 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,279,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,745,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.