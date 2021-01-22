Mizuho Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $68.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe FS acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,000. Ken Stern & Associates grew its stake in shares of Intel by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 23,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 16,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loge Solutions bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Palo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

