Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) Shares Gap Down to $45.00

Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $43.50. Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) shares last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 260,665 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.32.

About Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

